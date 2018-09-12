K&H Bond Fund
KHBONDF:HB
7.38
HUF
0.01
0.13%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
7.30 - 7.76
1年トータルリターン
-2.82%
年初来リターン
-4.48%
前日終値
7.39
ファンド分類
Government Intermediate
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Hungary
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
7.37769
資産総額 (十億 HUF) ( 09/12/2018)
19.420
設定日
03/08/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LASZLO KISHONTI
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
K&H Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Hungary. The Fund's assets are invested in Hungarian bonds with terms typically over 2 years with a duration of 1.5 to 5 years.
住所K&H Investment Fund Management
1051 Budapest
Vigado ter 1
Hungary
電話番号36-1-483-5000
Webサイトwww.khb.hu/