Nomura Taiwan Dynamic Asset
KHBALAN:TT
21.95
TWD
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
20.95 - 24.23
1年トータルリターン
0.32%
年初来リターン
1.29%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Taiwan
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
21.95
資産総額 (百万 TWD) ( 08/31/2018)
595.138
設定日
12/23/1989
直近配当額 ( 02/20/2003)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LIN CHUN-KUAN
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
企業概要
Nomura Taiwan Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund is an open-end fund registered in Taiwan. The objective of the Fund is to seek long-term capital gains and secure stable incomes with minimum risks by investing in listed, OTC stocks, government and corporate bonds(including convertibles), financial debentures, short-term notes, and other authorized investments.
住所Nomura Asset Management Taiwan Ltd
30F No.7 Sec.5
Xin Yi Road
Taipei
11049 Taiwan
電話番号886-2-8101-5501
Webサイトwww.nomurafunds.com.tw