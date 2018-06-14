K&H Autoipari Capital Protec
KHAUTO1T:HB
Budapest
11,130.00
HUF
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 0:20 JST 2018/06/15
始値
11,130.00
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
11,130.00 - 11,130.00
前日終値
11,130.00
52週レンジ
9,961.00 - 11,799.00
1年トータルリターン
11.74%
年初来リターン
-1.46%
始値
11,130.00
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
11,130.00 - 11,130.00
出来高
0
前日終値
11,130.00
52週レンジ
9,961.00 - 11,799.00
1年トータルリターン
11.74%
年初来リターン
-1.46%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
12,327.43
資産総額 (十億 HUF) ( 06/12/2018)
3.267
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-9.71%
乖離率52週平均値
-9.77%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-3.28%
3年トータルリターン
5.79%
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
K&H Autoipari Capital-Protected Derivative Closed-End Fund is a closed-end fund incorporated in Hungary. The Fund's objective is capital protection and a return based on the performance of the SXAE Index. The Fund invests its assets in bank deposits and uses derivatives.
住所K&H Investment Fund Management
1051 Budapest
Vigado ter 1
Hungary
電話番号36-1-483-5000
Webサイトwww.khb.hu/