K&H Amerika-Europa 2 Derivat
KHAMEUR2:HB
Budapest
10,710.00
HUF
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 0:20 JST 2018/06/15
始値
10,710.00
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
10,710.00 - 10,710.00
前日終値
10,710.00
52週レンジ
9,755.00 - 11,000.00
1年トータルリターン
9.79%
年初来リターン
-1.74%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
11,255.6
資産総額 (十億 HUF) ( 06/12/2018)
4.218
設定日
03/04/2015
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-4.85%
乖離率52週平均値
-6.14%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-1.75%
3年トータルリターン
8.51%
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
K&H Amerika-Europa 2 Derivative Closed-End Fund is a closed-end fund incorporated in Hungary. The Fund's objective is 95% capital protection and a return based on the performance of a basket of European or U.S. equities. The Fund invests 70%-90% its assets in bank deposits and the rest in derivatives.
住所K&H Investment Fund Management
1051 Budapest
Vigado ter 1
Hungary
電話番号36-1-483-5000
Webサイトwww.khb.hu/