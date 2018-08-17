Khaleej Equity Fund
KHALEQY:BI
337.76
USD
更新日時 2018/08/17
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
290.95 - 351.16
1年トータルリターン
12.95%
年初来リターン
14.73%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
GCC
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
GCC
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/17/2018)
337.7579
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 07/31/2018)
52.147
設定日
03/15/2004
直近配当額 ( 05/19/2017)
15
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MALIK ZAHIR
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Khaleej Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Bahrain. The aim of the Fund is to seek long-term capital appreciation. The Fund mainly invests in equity securities listed on the stock markets of the GCC countries.
住所BMB Building
Diplomatic Area
P,O.Box 1331
Manama
Bahrain
電話番号973-17-515000
Webサイトwww.sicobank.com