KBC Horizon - Access India F
KHAINIB:BB
USD
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,339.24 - 1,582.71
ファンド分類
India
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/30/2018)
32.719
設定日
11/24/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CIARAN P LYNCH / JAMIE SMITH
定額申込手数料
0.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.30%
経費率
-
企業概要
KBC Horizon Access India Fund is an open-end fund registered in Belgium. The objective is to obtain the highest return possible. The Fund invests principally in stocks of companies in the country of India. The benchmark is the MSCI India net return Index. The Fund is denominated in USD.
住所KBC Asset Management SA
2 Avenue du Port
B-1080 Brussels
Belgium
電話番号32-2-429-5484 Tel
Webサイトwww.kbcam.be