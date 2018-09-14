Nomura Taiwan Aggressive Gro
KHAGGRE:TT
12.27
TWD
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
11.68 - 12.94
1年トータルリターン
-3.99%
年初来リターン
-0.89%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Taiwan
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
12.27
資産総額 (百万 TWD) ( 08/31/2018)
417.414
設定日
01/12/1994
直近配当額 ( 02/11/2001)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LIN MENG-PING
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Nomura Taiwan Aggressive Growth Selection Fund is an open-end fund registered in Taiwan. The objective of the Fund is to seek aggressive growth by investing in listed and OTC stocks, as well as government and corporate bonds, short-term notes, financial debentures, and other authorized investments.
