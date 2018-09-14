Kames Global Sustainable Equ
KGSEBAC:ID
14.01
CHF
0.02
0.14%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
12.39 - 14.60
1年トータルリターン
10.56%
年初来リターン
5.60%
前日終値
13.99
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
14.0119
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/14/2018)
84.671
設定日
04/21/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CRAIG BONTHRON / NEIL GODDIN
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
Kames Global Sustainable Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The investment objective of the Fund is to maximize total return. The Fund intends to invest directly in a diversified portfolio of global equity securities. The Fund shall directly invest at least 80% of the Net Asset Value of the Fund in equity securities.
住所Edinburgh Park
Edinburgh EH12 9SA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-131-549-6844
Webサイトwww.kamescapital.com