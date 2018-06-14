Lewag Holding AG
KGR:GR
Berlin
16.40
EUR
1.10
6.29%
更新日時 15:03 JST 2018/06/14
始値
16.40
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
16.40 - 16.40
出来高
0
前日終値
17.50
52週レンジ
11.25 - 20.00
1年トータルリターン
42.36%
年初来リターン
20.15%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
16.96
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (EUR) (TTM)
0.97
時価総額 (百万 EUR)
77.933
発行済株式数 (百万)
4.752
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
0.96
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.83%
セクター
Industrials
業種
Machinery
産業サブグループ
Industrial Machinery
企業概要
Lewag Holding AG is a financial and strategic management holding company. The Company focuses mainly on innovative and growth-oriented, medium-sized firms for which Lewag provides collaborative synergy within R&D, product development and marketing. Lewag invests mostly in manufacturers of machinery, specialty trucks and logistic systems for the production and transportation of glass products.
住所Industriestrasse 21
Beverungen, 37688
Germany
電話番号49-5273-905-200
Webサイトwww.lewag.de