Lewag Holding AG

KGR:GR
Berlin
16.40
EUR
1.10
6.29%
更新日時 15:03 JST 2018/06/14
始値
16.40
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
16.40 - 16.40
出来高
0
前日終値
17.50
52週レンジ
11.25 - 20.00
1年トータルリターン
42.36%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
始値
16.40
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
16.40 - 16.40
出来高
0
前日終値
17.50
52週レンジ
11.25 - 20.00
1年トータルリターン
42.36%
年初来リターン
20.15%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
16.96
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (EUR) (TTM)
0.97
時価総額 (百万 EUR)
77.933
発行済株式数 (百万)
4.752
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
0.96
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.83%
セクター
Industrials
業種
Machinery
産業サブグループ
Industrial Machinery

企業概要
Lewag Holding AG is a financial and strategic management holding company. The Company focuses mainly on innovative and growth-oriented, medium-sized firms for which Lewag provides collaborative synergy within R&D, product development and marketing. Lewag invests mostly in manufacturers of machinery, specialty trucks and logistic systems for the production and transportation of glass products.
住所
Industriestrasse 21
Beverungen, 37688
Germany
電話番号
49-5273-905-200
Webサイト
www.lewag.de

  • Jochen H Hesselbach
    Member-Mgmt Board
  • Frank Schuermann
    Member-Mgmt Board
