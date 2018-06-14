KGI Pioneer Fund
KGPIONE:TT
27.88
TWD
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
21.15 - 28.62
1年トータルリターン
31.82%
年初来リターン
8.61%
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Taiwan
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
27.88
資産総額 (百万 TWD) ( 05/31/2018)
249.469
設定日
10/08/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SHIH CHENG-TING
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.60%
経費率
-
企業概要
KGI Pioneer Fund is an open-end unit trust registered in Taiwan. The Fund seeks long-term capital gains and secure stable income with minimum risk by investing in listed and OTC stocks, as well as government bonds, corporate bonds (including convertibles) and financial debentures.
住所KGI Securities Investment Trust Co
700 Ming Shui Road
Taipei 104
Taiwan
電話番号886-2-2181-5678
Webサイトwww.kgifund.com.tw