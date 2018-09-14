Kogan.com Ltd
KGN:AU
ASE
6.12
AUD
0.15
2.39%
更新日時 2018/09/14
始値
6.27
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
6.06 - 6.30
出来高
492,326
前日終値
6.27
52週レンジ
3.32 - 10.00
1年トータルリターン
63.77%
年初来リターン
-9.33%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
40.54
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (AUD) (TTM)
0.15
時価総額 (百万 AUD)
573.494
発行済株式数 (百万)
93.708
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
1.39
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.85%
セクター
Consumer Discretionary
業種
Retail - Discretionary
産業サブグループ
E-Commerce Discretionary
企業概要
Kogan.com Ltd operates as a portfolio of retail and services businesses that includes retail, marketplace, mobile, broadband, insurance, and travel. The Company focuses on making in-demand products and services. Kogan.com specializes in consumer brand renowned for price leadership through digital solutions.
住所139 Gladstone Street
South Melbourne, VIC 3205
Australia
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.kogancorporate.com