KSM Short CPI Linked Gov Bon
KGLL96:IT
Tel Aviv
2,102.94
ILs
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/13
始値
2,102.94
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
2,102.94 - 2,102.94
出来高
0
前日終値
2,102.94
52週レンジ
2,093.09 - 2,151.14
1年トータルリターン
-2.14%
年初来リターン
-2.24%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
2,104.94
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 09/12/2018)
103.142
設定日
12/08/2009
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.10%
乖離率52週平均値
0.25%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.00%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-0.39%
3年トータルリターン
-0.25%
5年トータルリターン
-0.31%
企業概要
KSM Short CPI Linked Gov Bonds 2-5 years (485) (00A) is a exchange traded certificate listed in Israel. The Government Bonds, CPI-Linked Index includes all the government bonds linked to the consumer price index that are traded on the exchange. This index has four sub-sectors, based on their time to maturity: 0-2 years, 2-5 years, 5-7 years, and 7-10 years.
住所KSM Financial Instruments
Platinum building,
25 Efal St. Petach Tikva
4951125 Israel
電話番号972-3-7536872
Webサイトwww.ksmc.co.il