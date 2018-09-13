企業概要

KSM Short CPI Linked Gov Bonds 2-5 years (485) (00A) is a exchange traded certificate listed in Israel. The Government Bonds, CPI-Linked Index includes all the government bonds linked to the consumer price index that are traded on the exchange. This index has four sub-sectors, based on their time to maturity: 0-2 years, 2-5 years, 5-7 years, and 7-10 years.