K Gold RMF
KGLDRMF:TB
11.3270
THB
0.0848
0.75%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
10.7611 - 11.9060
1年トータルリターン
1.06%
年初来リターン
-0.56%
前日終値
11.2422
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
貴金属
運用アセットクラス
商品
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
11.327
資産総額 (十億 THB) ( 06/14/2018)
4.206
設定日
12/28/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GLD:SP
SPDR･ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞ･ｼｪｱ
|1.03 百万
|4.08 十億
|96.20
企業概要
K Gold RMF is an open-end fund incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the Singapore-listed SPDR Gold Trust, which aims its shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust's expenses.
住所Kasikorn Asset Management Co Ltd
400/22 6th and 12th Floor
KasikornBank Building
Phahon Yothin Rd., Samsen Nai,Phaya
Thai, Bangkok 10400 Thailand
電話番号662-673-3999
Webサイトwww.kasikornasset.com