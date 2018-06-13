K Global Bond
KGLBOND:TB
9.2607
THB
0.0072
0.08%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
9.2452 - 9.4964
1年トータルリターン
-1.99%
年初来リターン
-2.07%
前日終値
9.2535
ファンド分類
Foreign Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
9.2607
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 06/13/2018)
232.245
設定日
04/10/2014
直近配当額 ( 12/31/2015)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JPAGAAU:LX
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｱｸﾞﾘｹﾞｰﾄ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
|649.80 千
|291.24 百万
|95.08
企業概要
K Global Bond is a fund of funds incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objectives is to track the return of Templeton Global Bond Fund-Class I (Master Fund). The Fund invests in a portfolio of fixed or floating-rate debt securities (including non-investment grade securities) and debt obligations issued by government or government-related issuers worldwide.
住所Kasikorn Asset Management Co Ltd
400/22 6th and 12th Floor
KasikornBank Building
Phahon Yothin Rd., Samsen Nai,Phaya
Thai, Bangkok 10400 Thailand
電話番号662-673-3999
Webサイトwww.kasikornasset.com