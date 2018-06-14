KGI Big Five Taiwan Fund
KGITEL5:TT
21.39
TWD
更新日時 13:00 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
19.87 - 21.80
1年トータルリターン
6.10%
年初来リターン
3.03%
52週レンジ
19.87 - 21.80
1年トータルリターン
6.31%
年初来リターン
3.03%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Taiwan
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
21.39
資産総額 (百万 TWD) ( 05/31/2018)
397.308
設定日
09/03/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LIU CHIEN-SHENG
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.60%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
2330:TT
台湾積体電路製造 [TSMC/台湾ｾ
|112.00 千
|25.70 百万
|5.98
|
1301:TT
台湾塑膠工業[ﾌｫﾙﾓｻ･ﾌﾟﾗｽﾁｯｸｽ]
|230.00 千
|22.70 百万
|5.28
|
1326:TT
台湾化繊 [ﾌｫﾙﾓｻ･ｹﾐｶﾙｽﾞ&ﾌｧｲﾊﾞ
|210.00 千
|21.63 百万
|5.04
|
1525:TT
Kian Shen Corp
|216.38 千
|19.97 百万
|4.65
|
5243:TT
乙盛精密工業[ｲｰｿﾝ･ﾌﾟﾚｼｼﾞｮﾝ]
|333.00 千
|15.10 百万
|3.52
|
3583:TT
Scientech Corp
|171.00 千
|14.48 百万
|3.37
|
2891:TT
中国信託金融控股[CTBCﾌｨﾅﾝｼｬﾙ
|690.00 千
|14.15 百万
|3.29
|
5871:TT
中租控股[ﾁｬﾘｰｽ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ]
|146.00 千
|12.64 百万
|2.94
|
2882:TT
国泰金控 [ｷｬｾｲ･ﾌｨﾅﾝｼｬﾙ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞ
|220.00 千
|11.77 百万
|2.74
|
1101:TT
台湾水泥 [台湾ｾﾒﾝﾄ]
|318.00 千
|11.59 百万
|2.70
企業概要
KGI Big Five Taiwan Fund is an open-end fund registered in Taiwan. The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation and stable income. The Fund mainly invests in the stocks in Taiwan that's related to domestic consumption, innovative technology, medical, green energy and those companies that benefit from the economical growth of Taiwan and China.
住所KGI Securities Investment Trust Co
700 Ming Shui Road
Taipei 104
Taiwan
電話番号886-2-2181-5678
Webサイトwww.kgifund.com.tw