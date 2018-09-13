KGI Silver Age Fund
KGISLAU:TT
12.1209
USD
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
11.2882 - 12.4993
1年トータルリターン
6.81%
年初来リターン
3.62%
52週レンジ
11.2882 - 12.4993
1年トータルリターン
6.68%
年初来リターン
3.62%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Thematic Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
12.1209
資産総額 (百万 TWD) ( 08/31/2018)
383.070
設定日
07/11/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LIU TA-PING
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
KGI Silver Age Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Taiwan. The Fund's objective is to maximize long-term return while diversifying risk to maintain stable income. The Fund has a convictions-based management approach: extremely pronounced sector bias in order to track the ageing theme as closely as possible.
住所KGI Securities Investment Trust Co
700 Ming Shui Road
Taipei 104
Taiwan
電話番号886-2-2181-5678
Webサイトwww.kgifund.com.tw