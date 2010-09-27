KGI BRICA Fund
KGINRCI:TT
買収
TWD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.43 - 10.56
ファンド分類
Natural Resources Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 TWD) ( 04/30/2018)
83.952
設定日
09/27/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
HSU CHING-HSIA
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
KGI BRICA Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Taiwan. The Fund's objective is to maximize long-term return while diversifying risk to maintain stable income. The Fund invests at least 70% in countries with vast natural resources including Australia, Brazil, Russia, Indonesia and Canada.
住所KGI Securities Investment Trust Co
700 Ming Shui Road
Taipei 104
Taiwan
電話番号886-2-2181-5678
Webサイトwww.kgifund.com.tw