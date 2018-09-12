KAsset Global Flexible Incom
KGINPLS:TB
13.2992
THB
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
13.2280 - 14.0422
1年トータルリターン
-0.79%
年初来リターン
-1.92%
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
13.2992
資産総額 (十億 THB) ( 09/12/2018)
4.324
設定日
04/22/2008
直近配当額 ( 01/03/2018)
0.5
直近配当利回り（税込）
7.52%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.41%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AF205634:COR
|2.63 千
|108.75 百万
|2.50
|
912828X3:GOV
|2.39 千
|79.98 百万
|1.84
|
EI258596:COR
|39.41 千
|79.08 百万
|1.82
|
EK841545:COR
|2.79 千
|67.71 百万
|1.56
|
EF277541:COR
|157.00 千
|54.76 百万
|1.26
|
EJ507035:COR
|1.36 千
|53.68 百万
|1.23
|
EH878672:COR
|850.00
|53.66 百万
|1.23
|
EI688041:COR
|1.93 千
|47.09 百万
|1.08
|
AM659798:COR
|1.50 百万
|44.55 百万
|1.02
|
912810RY:GOV
|1.40 千
|44.32 百万
|1.02
企業概要
KAsset Global Flexible Income Fund is an open-ended fund incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve decent capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in foreign equties, fixed income instruments with Investment Grade ratings as well as bank deposits.
住所Kasikorn Asset Management Co Ltd
400/22 6th and 12th Floor
KasikornBank Building
Phahon Yothin Rd., Samsen Nai,Phaya
Thai, Bangkok 10400 Thailand
電話番号662-673-3999
Webサイトwww.kasikornasset.com