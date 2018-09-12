KAsset Global Flexible Incom

KGINPLS:TB
13.2992
THB
更新日時 2018/09/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
13.2280 - 14.0422
1年トータルリターン
-0.79%
年初来リターン
-1.92%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/12/2018)
13.2992
資産総額 (十億 THB) ( 09/12/2018)
4.324
設定日
04/22/2008
直近配当額 ( 01/03/2018)
0.5
直近配当利回り（税込）
7.52%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.41%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AF205634:COR
2.63 千 108.75 百万 2.50
912828X3:GOV
2.39 千 79.98 百万 1.84
EI258596:COR
39.41 千 79.08 百万 1.82
EK841545:COR
2.79 千 67.71 百万 1.56
EF277541:COR
157.00 千 54.76 百万 1.26
EJ507035:COR
1.36 千 53.68 百万 1.23
EH878672:COR
850.00 53.66 百万 1.23
EI688041:COR
1.93 千 47.09 百万 1.08
AM659798:COR
1.50 百万 44.55 百万 1.02
912810RY:GOV
1.40 千 44.32 百万 1.02
企業概要
KAsset Global Flexible Income Fund is an open-ended fund incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve decent capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in foreign equties, fixed income instruments with Investment Grade ratings as well as bank deposits.
住所
Kasikorn Asset Management Co Ltd
400/22 6th and 12th Floor
KasikornBank Building
Phahon Yothin Rd., Samsen Nai,Phaya
Thai, Bangkok 10400 Thailand
電話番号
662-673-3999
Webサイト
www.kasikornasset.com