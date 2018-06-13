K Global Infrastructure Equi
KGINFRA:TB
10.2929
THB
0.0253
0.25%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
9.9590 - 11.1401
1年トータルリターン
-1.79%
年初来リターン
-3.73%
前日終値
10.2676
ファンド分類
Thematic Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10.2929
資産総額 (十億 THB) ( 06/13/2018)
1.663
設定日
03/23/2016
直近配当額 ( 11/30/2017)
0.2
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.94%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MSGIEQZ:LX
ﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ｽﾀﾝﾚｰ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-
|915.28 千
|1.64 十億
|95.34
企業概要
K Global Infrastructure Equity Fund is a fund of funds incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to invest in units of Master Fund. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Global Infrastructure Fund - Class Z (Master Fund), which is an open end fund incorporated in Luxembourg.
住所Kasikorn Asset Management Co Ltd
400/22 6th and 12th Floor
KasikornBank Building
Phahon Yothin Rd., Samsen Nai,Phaya
Thai, Bangkok 10400 Thailand
電話番号662-673-3999
Webサイトwww.kasikornasset.com