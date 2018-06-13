KGI High Sharpe Global Balan
KGIHSTA:TT
10.26
TWD
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.82 - 10.58
1年トータルリターン
4.48%
年初来リターン
-0.87%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10.26
資産総額 (百万 TWD) ( 05/31/2018)
193.023
設定日
10/27/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
NONG LIN "JESSIE"
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.60%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK093352:COR
|705.88
|28.91 百万
|9.67
|
912828TV:GOV
|853.29
|25.09 百万
|8.40
|
912828R3:GOV
|803.09
|22.50 百万
|7.53
|
IEML:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ 新興国債券ETF-JDR(自
|6.39 千
|12.66 百万
|4.24
|
HYG:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞiBoxx米ﾄﾞﾙ建てﾊｲｲｰﾙﾄﾞ
|4.53 千
|11.72 百万
|3.92
|
EEM:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCIｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ･ﾏｰｹｯﾄETF
|7.09 千
|9.92 百万
|3.32
|
EJ679130:COR
|301.21
|7.33 百万
|2.45
|
AM113039:COR
|181.51
|6.62 百万
|2.21
|
AM045363:COR
|190.68
|5.72 百万
|1.91
|
ROK:US
ﾛｯｸｳｪﾙ･ｵｰﾄﾒｰｼｮﾝ
|845.07
|4.92 百万
|1.65
企業概要
KGI High Sharpe Global Balanced Fund is an open-end fund established in Taiwan. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term investment gain and to secure income stability. The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in equity and fixed income securities with dynamically investing in domestic and international stocks within 10% - 90%.
住所KGI Securities Investment Trust Co
700 Ming Shui Road
Taipei 104
Taiwan
電話番号886-2-2181-5678
Webサイトwww.kgifund.com.tw