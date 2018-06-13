KGI High Sharpe Global Balan

商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.82 - 10.58
1年トータルリターン
4.48%
年初来リターン
-0.87%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
10.26
資産総額 (百万 TWD) ( 05/31/2018)
193.023
設定日
10/27/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
NONG LIN "JESSIE"
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.60%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EK093352:COR
705.88 28.91 百万 9.67
912828TV:GOV
853.29 25.09 百万 8.40
912828R3:GOV
803.09 22.50 百万 7.53
IEML:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ 新興国債券ETF-JDR(自
6.39 千 12.66 百万 4.24
HYG:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞiBoxx米ﾄﾞﾙ建てﾊｲｲｰﾙﾄﾞ
4.53 千 11.72 百万 3.92
EEM:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCIｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ･ﾏｰｹｯﾄETF
7.09 千 9.92 百万 3.32
EJ679130:COR
301.21 7.33 百万 2.45
AM113039:COR
181.51 6.62 百万 2.21
AM045363:COR
190.68 5.72 百万 1.91
ROK:US
ﾛｯｸｳｪﾙ･ｵｰﾄﾒｰｼｮﾝ
845.07 4.92 百万 1.65
企業概要
KGI High Sharpe Global Balanced Fund is an open-end fund established in Taiwan. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term investment gain and to secure income stability. The Fund invests at least 70% of its total assets in equity and fixed income securities with dynamically investing in domestic and international stocks within 10% - 90%.
住所
KGI Securities Investment Trust Co
700 Ming Shui Road
Taipei 104
Taiwan
電話番号
886-2-2181-5678
Webサイト
www.kgifund.com.tw