KGI Hospital & Dependency Re
KGIHDRT:TT
12.56
TWD
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.95 - 12.56
1年トータルリターン
24.85%
年初来リターン
21.59%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Health Care Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
12.56
資産総額 (百万 TWD) ( 08/31/2018)
460.317
設定日
05/02/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
HUANG TING-WEI
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
KGI Hospital & Dependency Related Industries Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Taiwan. The objective of the Fund is to invest in companies that provide hospital and dependency related product or services.
住所KGI Securities Investment Trust Co
700 Ming Shui Road
Taipei 104
Taiwan
電話番号886-2-2181-5678
Webサイトwww.kgifund.com.tw