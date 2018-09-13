KGI Cloud Trend Securities F
KGICLTS:TT
23.45
TWD
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
17.83 - 23.53
1年トータルリターン
28.78%
年初来リターン
21.13%
ファンド分類
Technology Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
23.45
資産総額 (百万 TWD) ( 07/31/2018)
220.406
設定日
09/13/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
XU WEI-XIANG
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
KGI Cloud Trend Securities Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Taiwan. The Fund's objective is to maximize long-term return while diversifying risk to maintain stable income. The Fund invests at least 60% of its total assets in Cloud related stocks.
住所KGI Securities Investment Trust Co
700 Ming Shui Road
Taipei 104
Taiwan
電話番号886-2-2181-5678
Webサイトwww.kgifund.com.tw