KGI Asia Pacific High Divide
KGIAPHY:TT
12.53
TWD
更新日時 2018/08/16
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
12.40 - 14.36
1年トータルリターン
-0.08%
ファンド分類
Asian Pacific Region ex Japan
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region ex Japan
基準価額 (NAV) ( 08/16/2018)
12.53
資産総額 (百万 TWD) ( 07/31/2018)
109.238
設定日
06/06/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CHEN YUAN-I
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.80%
経費率
-
企業概要
KGI Asia Pacific High Dividend Fund is an open-end fund registered in Taiwan. The Fund seeks to achieve long term capital gains and maintain stable income. The Fund invests primarily in equities listed in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, India, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, domestic bonds and other securities.
住所KGI Securities Investment Trust Co
700 Ming Shui Road
Taipei 104
Taiwan
電話番号886-2-2181-5678
Webサイトwww.kgifund.com.tw