K Global Healthcare Equity U
KGHLEUA:TB
10.4359
THB
0.0240
0.23%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
8.5778 - 10.4742
1年トータルリターン
11.93%
年初来リターン
14.43%
前日終値
10.4119
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Health Care Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
10.4359
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 09/13/2018)
883.580
設定日
12/18/2015
直近配当額 ( 07/31/2018)
0.2
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.92%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JPHLUAA:LX
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-JPMｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ﾍﾙｽ
|159.36 千
|1.52 十億
|97.73
企業概要
K Global Healthcare Equity Unhedged Fund is a fund of funds incorporated in Thailand. The Funds objective seeks to provide as comparable returns to those of JPMorgan Funds Global Healthcare Fund Master Funds as possible. The Fund invests at least 80% of it's assets in JPMorgan Funds Global Healthcare Fund, Class A acc USD, which is an open end fund incorporated in Luxembourg.
住所Kasikorn Asset Management Co Ltd
400/22 6th and 12th Floor
KasikornBank Building
Phahon Yothin Rd., Samsen Nai,Phaya
Thai, Bangkok 10400 Thailand
電話番号662-673-3999
Webサイトwww.kasikornasset.com