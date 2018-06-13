K Global Healthcare Equity R
KGHCRMF:TB
9.6908
THB
0.0697
0.72%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
8.7178 - 9.9106
1年トータルリターン
11.16%
年初来リターン
4.78%
前日終値
9.6211
ファンド分類
Health Care Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
9.6908
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 06/13/2018)
866.703
設定日
08/11/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CHOONHAWAN KATTINANON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JPHLUAA:LX
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-JPMｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ﾍﾙｽ
|78.74 千
|766.32 百万
|97.08
企業概要
K Global Healthcare Equity Retirement Mutual Fund is a fund of funds incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective aims to provide as comparable returns to those of JPMorgan Funds - Global Healthcare Fund- USD Class A (Master Fund). The Fund invests at least 80% of its NAV in shares of healthcare business worldwide, in order to provide decent long term return.
