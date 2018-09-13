KBI Global Environmental Sol
KGESSED:ID
130.82
EUR
0.62
0.47%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
121.38 - 134.79
1年トータルリターン
6.37%
年初来リターン
-0.31%
前日終値
131.44
52週レンジ
121.38 - 134.79
1年トータルリターン
6.52%
年初来リターン
-0.31%
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
Thematic Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
130.817
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
34.252
設定日
02/16/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
KBI Institutional Fund ICAV - KBI Institutional GESS Fund is part of an authorised UCITS investment company incorporated in Ireland. Its objective is to generate excess returns versus MSCIWorld of 3 to 5% p.a. over rolling 3 year periods. It invests in key environmental sectors, including Water, Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency and Agribusiness.
住所3rd Floor, 2 Harbourmaster Place
IFSC
Dublin 1
D01 X5P3
Ireland
電話番号353-1-438-4708
Webサイトwww.kbiglobalinvestors.com