K Global Property Equity Fun
KGBPREQ:TB
10.0605
THB
0.0744
0.75%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
9.6115 - 10.7099
1年トータルリターン
1.28%
年初来リターン
-1.65%
前日終値
9.9861
1年トータルリターン
1.78%
ファンド分類
Real Estate Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
10.0605
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 09/13/2018)
425.745
設定日
09/15/2014
直近配当額 ( 01/31/2018)
0.25
直近配当利回り（税込）
9.94%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MORGPRZ:LX
Morgan Stanley Investment Fu
|433.84 千
|519.00 百万
|94.44
企業概要
K Global Property Equity Fund is a fund of funds incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Global Property, Class I (Master Fund) which invests in the equity securities of companies in the real estate industry located throughout the world.
住所Kasikorn Asset Management Co Ltd
400/22 6th and 12th Floor
KasikornBank Building
Phahon Yothin Rd., Samsen Nai,Phaya
Thai, Bangkok 10400 Thailand
電話番号662-673-3999
Webサイトwww.kasikornasset.com