K Global Healthcare Equity F
KGBHCEQ:TB
10.7883
THB
0.0750
0.70%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
9.1894 - 10.8041
1年トータルリターン
12.83%
年初来リターン
14.07%
前日終値
10.7133
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Health Care Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
10.7883
資産総額 (十億 THB) ( 09/13/2018)
10.214
設定日
11/26/2014
直近配当額 ( 07/31/2018)
0.18
直近配当利回り（税込）
7.42%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.46%
経費率
0.51%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JPHLUAA:LX
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-JPMｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ﾍﾙｽ
|1.38 百万
|13.15 十億
|96.24
企業概要
K Global Healthcare Equity Fund is a fund of funds incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in JPMorgan Funds - Global Healthcare Fund, Class A (acc) - USD (Master Fund) which invests primarily in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, medical technology and life sciences companies globally.
住所Kasikorn Asset Management Co Ltd
400/22 6th and 12th Floor
KasikornBank Building
Phahon Yothin Rd., Samsen Nai,Phaya
Thai, Bangkok 10400 Thailand
電話番号662-673-3999
Webサイトwww.kasikornasset.com