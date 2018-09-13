KSM Future NYMEX NG1 4Da
KGAS117:IT
Tel Aviv
245.41
ILs
0.66
0.27%
更新日時 2018/09/13
始値
246.20
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
245.40 - 246.20
出来高
6,212
前日終値
246.07
52週レンジ
203.20 - 282.40
1年トータルリターン
-9.97%
年初来リターン
7.24%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 10/03/2017)
265.37
資産総額 (ILS) ( -)
-
設定日
05/16/2011
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-3.40%
乖離率52週平均値
-1.93%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
1.02%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-2.38%
3年トータルリターン
-23.33%
5年トータルリターン
-18.29%
企業概要
KSM Future NYMEX NG1 (4Da) is an exchange traded certificate incorporated in Israel. The certificate seeks to track the performance of the price of Natural Gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the front month future contract on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
住所KSM Financial Instruments
Platinum building,
25 Efal St. Petach Tikva
4951125 Israel
電話番号972-3-7536872
Webサイトwww.ksmc.co.il