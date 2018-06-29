Kinetic Funds Yield
KFYIELD:US
115.76
USD
更新日時 2018/06/29
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
115.22 - 117.00
1年トータルリターン
4.49%
年初来リターン
3.68%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/29/2018)
115.7564
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/29/2018)
37.796
設定日
01/02/2012
直近配当額 ( 07/02/2018)
0.803410892146
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL S WILLIAMS / ANADI GAUR
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
1.00%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
|30.00 千
|3.22 百万
|8.52
|
GD:US
ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ﾀﾞｲﾅﾐｸｽ
|15.00 千
|2.98 百万
|7.88
|
BA:US
ﾎﾞｰｲﾝｸﾞ
|8.00 千
|2.89 百万
|7.64
|
WHR:US
ワールプール
|17.00 千
|2.18 百万
|5.76
|
TXN:US
ﾃｷｻｽ･ｲﾝｽﾂﾙﾒﾝﾂ
|19.00 千
|2.13 百万
|5.65
|
APD:US
ｴｱｰﾌﾟﾛﾀﾞｸﾂ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｹﾐｶﾙｽﾞ
|11.00 千
|1.78 百万
|4.70
|
KO:US
ｺｶ･ｺｰﾗ
|30.00 千
|1.38 百万
|3.66
|
NEE:US
ﾈｸｽﾃﾗ･ｴﾅｼﾞｰ
|8.00 千
|1.33 百万
|3.53
|
VZ:US
ﾍﾞﾗｲｿﾞﾝ･ｺﾐｭﾆｹｰｼｮﾝｽﾞ
|25.00 千
|1.30 百万
|3.44
|
CVX:US
ｼｪﾌﾞﾛﾝ
|10.00 千
|1.26 百万
|3.33
企業概要
Kinetic Funds Yield is an open end fund incorporated in the United States. It is a conservative blended fund that targets income while securing principal. The s- trategy employs options to mitigate risk, and ensure growth and income. The fun- d's holdings are primarily invested in government bonds including TIPS, corpor- ate bonds, preferred shares, publicly listed equities, REITs and MLPs.
住所Kinetic Investment Group LLC
1800 2nd Street
Suite 955
Sarasota, FL 34236
USA
電話番号1-941-870-9544
Webサイトwww.kineticfunds.com/