Kotak Funds - India Fixed In
KFXGBPD:LX
11.87
GBP
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
11.81 - 13.72
1年トータルリターン
-10.21%
年初来リターン
-10.14%
1年トータルリターン
-11.75%
年初来リターン
-10.14%
ファンド分類
India
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
11.8651
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
28.472
設定日
01/12/2015
直近配当額 ( 08/13/2018)
0.075085884
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.53%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
QJ109705:COR
|500.00 千
|7.82 百万
|15.69
|
QJ169112:COR
|400.00 千
|6.22 百万
|12.49
|
LW549278:COR
|300.00 千
|4.67 百万
|9.38
|
AL088241:COR
|250.00 千
|3.72 百万
|7.46
|
AL906652:COR
|250.00 千
|3.68 百万
|7.39
|
QZ912187:COR
|250.00 千
|3.66 百万
|7.35
|
AL840380:COR
|250.00 千
|3.66 百万
|7.35
|
QZ767112:COR
|200.00 千
|2.94 百万
|5.91
|
QZ557413:COR
|200.00 千
|2.92 百万
|5.85
|
LW890850:COR
|190.00 千
|2.89 百万
|5.80
企業概要
Kotak Funds - India Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to to generate total returns. The Fund invests in debt securities issued by the central or state governments of India or issued by companies of Indian origin or deriving a significant portion of their business in India.
住所RBS (Luxembourg) SA
33, rue de Gasperich
L-5826 Hesperange
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.kotak.com