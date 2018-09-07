Klepper Faltbootwerft AG
KFW1:GR
Berlin
0.13
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/07
年初来リターン
-7.80%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (EUR) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (千 EUR)
793.550
発行済株式数 (百万)
2.950
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Consumer Discretionary
業種
Leisure Products
産業サブグループ
Recreational Vehicles
企業概要
Klepper Faltbootwerft AG manufactures folding kayaks. The Company distributes its products mainly to Germany and special forces and security as well as exports to the United States, Europe, Eastern Europe, Far East, and Australia.
住所Klepperstrasse 18 M
Rosenheim, 83026
Germany
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.klepper.com