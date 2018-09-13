KSM FTSE 100 PR ILS 40a
KFTS164:IT
Tel Aviv
8,081.00
ILs
6.00
0.07%
更新日時 2018/09/13
始値
8,087.00
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
8,070.00 - 8,086.00
出来高
6,802
前日終値
8,087.00
52週レンジ
7,318.00 - 8,672.00
1年トータルリターン
3.01%
年初来リターン
-2.91%
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (ILS) ( -)
-
設定日
03/04/2014
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.83%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-4.88%
3年トータルリターン
8.22%
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
KSM FTSE 100 (PR) ILS (40a) is an exchange traded certificate without forex exposure which tracks the FTSE 100 Index. The index is a capitalization-weighted index of the 100 most highly capitalized companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.
住所KSM Financial Instruments
Platinum building,
25 Efal St. Petach Tikva
4951125 Israel
電話番号972-3-7536872
Webサイトwww.ksmc.co.il