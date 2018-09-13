Krungsri Thai Small-Mid Cap
KFTHASM:TB
14.1409
THB
0.2613
1.88%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
12.7257 - 17.0842
1年トータルリターン
-5.57%
年初来リターン
-15.20%
前日終値
13.8796
ファンド分類
Growth Small Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Thailand
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
14.1409
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 09/13/2018)
627.176
設定日
02/15/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SAWINEE SOOKSIWONG / WIPUT UAANANT
定額申込手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PLAT:TB
Platinum Group PCL/The
|6.89 百万
|59.27 百万
|6.64
|
WORK:TB
ﾜｰｸﾎﾟｲﾝﾄ･ｴﾝﾀｰﾃｲﾝﾒﾝﾄ
|675.80 千
|56.26 百万
|6.30
|
TTCL:TB
TTCL
|2.65 百万
|55.14 百万
|6.18
|
THANI:TB
ﾗﾁｬﾀﾆ･ﾘｰｼﾝｸﾞ
|6.18 百万
|50.40 百万
|5.65
|
RS:TB
ｱｰﾙｴｽ
|1.53 百万
|46.75 百万
|5.24
|
AP:TB
APﾀｲﾗﾝﾄﾞ
|5.25 百万
|46.47 百万
|5.21
|
BCH:TB
ﾊﾞﾝｺｸ･ﾁｪｰﾝ･ﾎｽﾋﾟﾀﾙ
|2.80 百万
|45.32 百万
|5.08
|
AAV:TB
ｱｼﾞｱ･ｴﾋﾞｴｰｼｮﾝ
|7.91 百万
|45.10 百万
|5.05
|
PYLON:TB
ﾊﾟｲﾛﾝ
|5.39 百万
|44.76 百万
|5.01
|
MAJOR:TB
メジャー･シネプレックス･グル
|1.30 百万
|38.64 百万
|4.33
企業概要
Krungsri Thai Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Thailand. The Fund will invest no less than 80% of NAV in equity of companies listed in The Stock Exchange of Thailand and/or the Market for Alternative Investment of good fundamental and/or growth potential particularly in small and medium-sized enterprises.
住所Krungsri Asset Management Co Ltd
12/f Ploenchit Tower
898 Ploenchit Road
Bangkok 10330
Thailand
電話番号66-2-657-5757 Tel
Webサイトwww.krungsriasset.com