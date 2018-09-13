KSM S&P IXM Financial Select
KFSS157:IT
Tel Aviv
12,000.00
ILs
70.00
0.58%
更新日時 2018/09/13
始値
12,070.00
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
11,940.00 - 12,040.00
出来高
5,521
前日終値
12,070.00
52週レンジ
10,510.00 - 12,570.00
1年トータルリターン
15.13%
年初来リターン
3.12%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 10/03/2017)
10,752
資産総額 (ILS) ( -)
-
設定日
12/16/2013
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
3.52%
乖離率52週平均値
2.80%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( 01/01/2018)
153.23633
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.28%
経費率
0.92%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.25%
3年トータルリターン
11.59%
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
KSM S&P IXM Financial Select Sector (PR) (4Da) is an exchange traded certificate tracks the Financial Select Sector Index. The Index is a modified cap-weighted index. The index is intended to track the movements of companies that are components of the S&P 500 and are involved in the developmnet or production of financial products.
住所KSM Financial Instruments
Platinum building,
25 Efal St. Petach Tikva
4951125 Israel
電話番号972-3-7536872
Webサイトwww.ksmc.co.il