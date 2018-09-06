Krungsri Global Small-Mid Ca
KFSMCAP:TB
9.8724
THB
0.0245
0.25%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
9.4965 - 10.5835
前日終値
9.8969
1年トータルリターン
1.45%
ファンド分類
Foreign Value
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/06/2018)
9.8724
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 09/12/2018)
105.722
設定日
09/19/2014
直近配当額 ( 01/10/2018)
0.225
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.53%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHGLOA:LX
Schroder ISF Global Smaller
|16.45 千
|118.20 百万
|98.05
企業概要
Krungsri Global Small-Mid Cap Equity Dividend Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is short-term volatility and high risk in exchange of good returns in medium term to long term. The Fund invests in equity of small and mid-cap companies globally.
住所Krungsri Asset Management Co Ltd
12/f Ploenchit Tower
898 Ploenchit Road
Bangkok 10330
Thailand
電話番号66-2-657-5757 Tel
Webサイトwww.krungsriasset.com