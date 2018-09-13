Krungsri Smart Fixed Income
KFSMART:TB
10.3545
THB
0.0003
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.2199 - 10.3548
1年トータルリターン
1.33%
年初来リターン
0.85%
前日終値
10.3548
52週レンジ
10.2199 - 10.3548
1年トータルリターン
1.32%
年初来リターン
0.85%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
10.3545
資産総額 (十億 THB) ( 09/13/2018)
47.088
設定日
05/09/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
THEERAPAB CHIRASAKYAKUL / SIRA KLONGVICHA
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.20%
経費率
2.75%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AM343423:COR
|1.55 百万
|1.55 十億
|4.35
|
AO183025:COR
|930.40 千
|928.31 百万
|2.61
|
AM732612:COR
|907.30 千
|903.52 百万
|2.54
|
AO968189:COR
|860.60 千
|859.39 百万
|2.41
|
AO968289:COR
|814.50 千
|810.74 百万
|2.28
|
AO183236:COR
|792.20 千
|790.28 百万
|2.22
|
EK284621:COR
|725.00 千
|750.72 百万
|2.11
|
AO182974:COR
|559.00 千
|557.68 百万
|1.57
|
AN805325:COR
|552.70 千
|552.05 百万
|1.55
|
AP114756:COR
|389.70 千
|391.15 百万
|1.10
企業概要
Krungsri Smart Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to obtain higher return on investment than from money deposit for short-term and medium-term investors. The Fund invests on onshore and offshore debt instruments or deposits. The fund may invest in forward contract to enhance efficiency in investment management.
住所Krungsri Asset Management Co Ltd
12/f Ploenchit Tower
898 Ploenchit Road
Bangkok 10330
Thailand
電話番号66-2-657-5757 Tel
Webサイトwww.krungsriasset.com