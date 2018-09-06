Krungsri Global Smart Income
KFSINCO:TB
10.4427
THB
0.0128
0.12%
更新日時 2018/09/06
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
10.4119 - 10.6691
前日終値
10.4299
1年トータルリターン
-1.68%
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/06/2018)
10.4427
資産総額 (十億 THB) ( 09/12/2018)
2.055
設定日
09/30/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SIRA KLONGVICHA / RUMBHARAJ YUDHANAHAS
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PIMINIA:ID
ﾋﾟﾑｺGISｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|6.06 百万
|2.69 十億
|96.43
企業概要
Krungsri Global Smart Income Fund is a fund of funds incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to seek high current income. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in PIMCO GIS Income Fund Class I-Acc (Master fund), an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland, which invests across a broad range of global fixed-income securities.
住所Krungsri Asset Management Co Ltd
12/f Ploenchit Tower
898 Ploenchit Road
Bangkok 10330
Thailand
電話番号66-2-657-5757 Tel
Webサイトwww.krungsriasset.com