Krungsri Global Multi Asset
KFMINCA:TB
10.08
THB
0.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/06/07
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
10.01 - 10.19
前日終値
10.08
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/07/2018)
10.0771
資産総額 (十億 THB) ( 06/12/2018)
1.628
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CHUSAK OUYPORNCHAISAKUL / JATURUN SORNVAI
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.63%
経費率
-
企業概要
Krungsri Global Multi Asset Income Hedged FX fund is an open-end feeder fund that allocated 80% of its NAV in foreign fund - Global Multi Asset Income Fund (Class A- MINC(G))-master fund and may invest in loans too. The master fund invests in global bonds and equity instruments including IG bonds, global high yield bonds, emerging bonds and equities to generate income and capital.
住所Krungsri Asset Management Co Ltd
12/f Ploenchit Tower
898 Ploenchit Road
Bangkok 10330
Thailand
電話番号66-2-657-5757 Tel
Webサイトwww.krungsriasset.com