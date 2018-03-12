Krungsri Growth Equity Fund
KFGREFA:TB
9.15
THB
0.08
0.89%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
前日終値
9.07
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Thailand
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
9.1461
資産総額 (百万 THB) ( 03/12/2018)
579.944
設定日
03/02/2018
直近配当額 ( 04/30/2015)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.14%
経費率
-
企業概要
Krungsri Growth Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Thailand. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 65% of its assets in equity instruments listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
住所Krungsri Asset Management Co Ltd
12/f Ploenchit Tower
898 Ploenchit Road
Bangkok 10330
Thailand
電話番号66-2-657-5757 Tel
Webサイトwww.krungsriasset.com