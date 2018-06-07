Krungsri Asian Income Hedged

KFAINCA:TB
10.96
THB
0.03
0.26%
更新日時 2018/06/07
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
10.81 - 11.12
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
10.93
52週レンジ
10.81 - 11.12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/07/2018)
10.9601
資産総額 (十億 THB) ( 06/12/2018)
3.825
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.63%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
SCHASIX:SP
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｱｼﾞｱ･ｲﾝｶﾑﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ/ｼﾝｶﾞﾎ
106.39 百万 3.00 十億 95.82
企業概要
Krungsri Asian Income Hedged Fund is a fund of funds incorporated in Thailand. The Fund allocates at least 80% of its NAV in each accounting year in a foreign fund titled Schroder Asian Income, the Master Fund. The Fund aims to push return to move within the same direction as Master Fund.
住所
Krungsri Asset Management Co Ltd
12/f Ploenchit Tower
898 Ploenchit Road
Bangkok 10330
Thailand
電話番号
66-2-657-5757 Tel
Webサイト
www.krungsriasset.com