Krungsri Asian Income Hedged
KFAINCA:TB
10.96
THB
0.03
0.26%
更新日時 2018/06/07
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
10.81 - 11.12
前日終値
10.93
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/07/2018)
10.9601
資産総額 (十億 THB) ( 06/12/2018)
3.825
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.63%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SCHASIX:SP
ｼｭﾛｰﾀﾞｰ･ｱｼﾞｱ･ｲﾝｶﾑﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ/ｼﾝｶﾞﾎ
|106.39 百万
|3.00 十億
|95.82
企業概要
Krungsri Asian Income Hedged Fund is a fund of funds incorporated in Thailand. The Fund allocates at least 80% of its NAV in each accounting year in a foreign fund titled Schroder Asian Income, the Master Fund. The Fund aims to push return to move within the same direction as Master Fund.
住所Krungsri Asset Management Co Ltd
12/f Ploenchit Tower
898 Ploenchit Road
Bangkok 10330
Thailand
電話番号66-2-657-5757 Tel
Webサイトwww.krungsriasset.com