Kotak FMP Series 217 - 1239
KF217RG:IN
10.00
INR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 19:00 JST 2018/03/12
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (INR) ( -)
-
設定日
03/01/2018
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
Kotak FMP Series 217 - 1239 Days is a closed-end fund incorpoated in India. The investment objective of the Scheme is to generate returns through investments in debt and money market instruments with a view to reduce the interest rate risk. The Scheme will invest in debt and money market securities, maturing on or before maturity of the scheme.
住所Kotak Mahindra Asset Management
G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex
2nd Fl, 12-BKC, Plot No C-12
Maharashtra, Mumbai, 400051
電話番号91-22-6218-5000 Tel