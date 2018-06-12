GAMMA Parasol Biznes SFIO -
KBCDELT:PW
132.63
PLN
0.02
0.02%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
130.21 - 132.63
1年トータルリターン
0.11%
年初来リターン
0.51%
前日終値
132.61
ファンド分類
Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Poland
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
132.63
資産総額 (百万 PLN) ( 11/30/2017)
1.979
設定日
07/29/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GRZEGORZ JALTUSZYK
定額申込手数料
0.80%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.99%
経費率
3.48%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EH493121:COR
|400.00
|533.58 千
|36.88
|
EI791313:COR
|350.00
|400.19 千
|27.66
|
QZ752425:COR
|200.00
|193.86 千
|13.40
|
EI755966:COR
|90.00
|104.01 千
|7.19
|
UV445036:COR
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
企業概要
GAMMA Parasol Biznes SFIO - Delta is an open-end fund incorporated in Poland. The Fund invests at least 50% of its assets in debt securities with a maturity of more than 1 year. The Fund invests at least 70% of its assets in debt instru- ments and deposits issued or guaranteed by NBP, treasury and other governmental authorities.
住所KBC Towarzystwo Funduszy
Inwestycyjnych SA/Poland
Chmielna 85/87 00-805
電話番号+22-581-2332
Webサイトwww.kbctfi.pl