企業概要

GAMMA Parasol FIO - GAMMA Aktywny is an open-end fund incorporated in Poland. The Fund's objective is capital growth against a benchmark of 20% mWIG40, 30% WIG20, 25% EFFAS PGB >1 Yr and 25% WIBID3M. The Fund invests 30% to 70% of its assets in equities, equity funds and futures, with the remainder invested in debt and money-market instruments.