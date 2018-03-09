Kairos International SICAV -
KAIIIPX:LX
99.51
EUR
0.32
0.32%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
97.48 - 99.63
前日終値
99.19
52週レンジ
97.48 - 99.63
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
99.51
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
08/16/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Kairos International SICAV - Italia PIR is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to aim to offer capital appreciation in the medium to long term (3 to 5 years). The Fund invests in an asset allocation of securities (equities and bonds, directly of via derivative instruments) of issuers established in Italy by pursuing a long/short strategy.
住所Kairos International Sicav
33 rue de Gasperich
L-5826 Hesperange
Luxembourg
電話番号39-02-7771811 Tel
Webサイトwww.kairospartners.com