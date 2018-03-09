JSS Sustainable Bond - EUR C
JSSEYEA:LX
100.03
EUR
0.03
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
99.81 - 100.10
前日終値
100.06
52週レンジ
99.81 - 100.10
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
100.03
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 02/28/2018)
72.366
設定日
02/08/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ROLAND MULLER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ306196:COR
|1.00 千
|1.11 百万
|1.63
|
EI206754:COR
|1.00 千
|1.09 百万
|1.60
|
QZ661541:COR
|1.00 千
|1.07 百万
|1.58
|
AN805613:COR
|1.00 千
|1.01 百万
|1.49
|
EJ730103:COR
|750.00
|877.94 千
|1.29
|
EI155441:COR
|800.00
|875.79 千
|1.29
|
EK548924:COR
|800.00
|843.64 千
|1.24
|
EK245641:COR
|750.00
|843.17 千
|1.24
|
JK299850:COR
|800.00
|838.16 千
|1.23
|
QZ946922:COR
|800.00
|800.38 千
|1.18
企業概要
JSS Sustainable Bond - EUR Corporates is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve high and regular income while maintaining optimal liquidity and spreading risk. The Fund invests its assets in Euro-denominated corporate bonds meeting the sustainability criteria of Bank Sarasin.
住所Sarasin Investmentfonds
50, avenue J.F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号41-61-277-77-37 Tel
Webサイトwww.jsafrasarasin.ch