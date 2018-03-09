JSS Sustainable Bond - EUR C

JSSEYEA:LX
100.03
EUR
0.03
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
99.81 - 100.10
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
100.06
52週レンジ
99.81 - 100.10
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
100.03
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 02/28/2018)
72.366
設定日
02/08/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ROLAND MULLER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EJ306196:COR
1.00 千 1.11 百万 1.63
EI206754:COR
1.00 千 1.09 百万 1.60
QZ661541:COR
1.00 千 1.07 百万 1.58
AN805613:COR
1.00 千 1.01 百万 1.49
EJ730103:COR
750.00 877.94 千 1.29
EI155441:COR
800.00 875.79 千 1.29
EK548924:COR
800.00 843.64 千 1.24
EK245641:COR
750.00 843.17 千 1.24
JK299850:COR
800.00 838.16 千 1.23
QZ946922:COR
800.00 800.38 千 1.18
企業概要
JSS Sustainable Bond - EUR Corporates is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve high and regular income while maintaining optimal liquidity and spreading risk. The Fund invests its assets in Euro-denominated corporate bonds meeting the sustainability criteria of Bank Sarasin.
住所
Sarasin Investmentfonds
50, avenue J.F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
41-61-277-77-37 Tel
Webサイト
www.jsafrasarasin.ch