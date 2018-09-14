JPMorgan Funds - Total Emerg
JPTEMID:LX
66.28
EUR
0.30
0.45%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
65.78 - 75.11
1年トータルリターン
-2.67%
年初来リターン
-5.88%
前日終値
65.98
52週レンジ
65.78 - 75.11
1年トータルリターン
-2.91%
年初来リターン
-5.88%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
66.28
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
179.835
設定日
03/28/2014
直近配当額 ( 08/08/2018)
0.96
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.82%
ファンドマネージャ
RICHARD TITHERINGTON / PIERRE-YVES BAREAU
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
2.20%
企業概要
JPMorgan Funds - Total Emerging Markets Income Fund is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve income and long term capital growth. The Fund invests in equity securities and debt securities of companies that are domiciled in, or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in, an emerging market country.
住所JPMorgan Funds SICAV
European Bank & Business Centre
6, route de Treves
L-2633 Senningerberg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-34-10-101 Tel