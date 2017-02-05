JP Morgan Life - SmartRetire
JPSR306:LN
GBp
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
13.73 - 14.86
ファンド分類
Target 2026-2030
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/10/2018)
424.564
設定日
05/02/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
KATY THORNEYCROFT / JONATHAN M CUMMINGS
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JPGREIY:LX
JPMﾌｧﾝｽﾞｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙﾘｻｰﾁｴﾝﾊﾝｽﾄIdx
|867.27
|101.96 千
|25.79
|
JPMDEQ1:LN
JPMorgan Life UK Research En
|1.21 千
|33.48 千
|8.47
|
JPGERXG:LX
JPMorgan Funds - Global Emer
|245.29
|29.26 千
|7.40
|
JPUSEAX:LX
JPMorgan Funds - US Equity A
|269.56
|28.96 千
|7.33
|
JPEREIY:LX
|201.74
|25.87 千
|6.55
|
JPGCXHG:LX
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ:ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ社債ﾌｧﾝ
|247.46
|20.17 千
|5.10
|
JPMUSAX:LX
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-米国ｾﾚｸﾄ･ｴｸｲﾃｨ
|1.02 千
|19.17 千
|4.85
|
JPUKHCA:LN
JPMorgan Fund ICVC - Sterlin
|8.14 千
|14.09 千
|3.56
|
JPMLAB1:LN
JP Morgan Life - Diversified
|1.17 千
|13.24 千
|3.35
|
JPMGLYX:LX
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｸﾞﾛｰ
|108.08
|12.96 千
|3.28
企業概要
JP Morgan Life - SmartRetirement 2030 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund seeks to generate a risk appropriate investment return over the life of the fund. The Fund invests in other JPMorgan Life Funds, and may also invest in OEICs, SICAVs, and directly invested securities to provide direct exposure to a wide variety of asset classes.
住所JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd
60 Victoria Embankment
London, EC4Y 0JP
United Kingdom
電話番号44-207-742-6000
Webサイトam.jpmorgan.com