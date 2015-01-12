SPDR MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GB
JPSH:LN
London
Pending Listing
GBP
出来高
0
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (JPY) ( -)
-
設定日
12/01/2015
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.35%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
The SPDR MSCI Japan UCITS ETF is an open ended, UCITS IV compliant, physically-backed exchange traded fund, domiciled in Ireland. The GBP hedged share class aims to provide GBP hedged exposure to the Japanese equity market.
住所SSGA SPDR ETFS Europe Plc
78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay
Dublin 2
Ireland
電話番号+44-20-3395-6888
Webサイトwww.spdrseurope.com