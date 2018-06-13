JPMorgan Funds Ireland ICAV

JPPXJXA:ID
1,119.95
USD
9.33
0.83%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
995.39 - 1,171.04
1年トータルリターン
9.37%
年初来リターン
-0.36%
前日終値
1,129.28
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,119.95
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
5.600
設定日
04/26/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL LOEFFLER "MIKE" / NICHOLAS D'ERAMO
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
CBA:AU
ｵｰｽﾄﾗﾘｱ･ｺﾓﾝｳｪﾙｽ銀行
5.08 千 322.95 千 6.37
1299:HK
友邦保険控股 [AIAｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ]
35.60 千 260.05 千 5.13
WBC:AU
ウエストパック銀行
9.91 千 232.00 千 4.58
ANZ:AU
ＡＮＺ銀行グループ
8.65 千 190.50 千 3.76
NAB:AU
ﾅｼｮﾅﾙｵｰｽﾄﾗﾘｱ銀行
7.90 千 179.41 千 3.54
BHP:AU
BHPﾋﾞﾘﾄﾝ
9.49 千 169.46 千 3.34
CSL:AU
シー･エス･エル
1.35 千 142.44 千 2.81
WES:AU
ウェスファーマーズ
3.34 千 102.82 千 2.03
1:HK
長江和記実業[ｼｰｹｰ･ﾊﾁｿﾝ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞ
8.00 千 100.40 千 1.98
388:HK
香港交易及結算所 [香港証券取
3.50 千 90.52 千 1.79
企業概要
JPMorgan Funds Ireland ICAV - Pacific ex-Japan Equity Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to track the performance of the Index. The Fund invests in large and mid-capitalization stocks issued by issuers in four of the five developed market countries in the Pacific region (excluding Japan), which are Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.
住所
Registered Office:
JP Morgan House
IFSC
Dublin 1
Ireland
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com