JPMorgan Funds Ireland ICAV
JPPXJXA:ID
1,119.95
USD
9.33
0.83%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
995.39 - 1,171.04
1年トータルリターン
9.37%
年初来リターン
-0.36%
前日終値
1,129.28
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,119.95
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
5.600
設定日
04/26/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL LOEFFLER "MIKE" / NICHOLAS D'ERAMO
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CBA:AU
ｵｰｽﾄﾗﾘｱ･ｺﾓﾝｳｪﾙｽ銀行
|5.08 千
|322.95 千
|6.37
|
1299:HK
友邦保険控股 [AIAｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ]
|35.60 千
|260.05 千
|5.13
|
WBC:AU
ウエストパック銀行
|9.91 千
|232.00 千
|4.58
|
ANZ:AU
ＡＮＺ銀行グループ
|8.65 千
|190.50 千
|3.76
|
NAB:AU
ﾅｼｮﾅﾙｵｰｽﾄﾗﾘｱ銀行
|7.90 千
|179.41 千
|3.54
|
BHP:AU
BHPﾋﾞﾘﾄﾝ
|9.49 千
|169.46 千
|3.34
|
CSL:AU
シー･エス･エル
|1.35 千
|142.44 千
|2.81
|
WES:AU
ウェスファーマーズ
|3.34 千
|102.82 千
|2.03
|
1:HK
長江和記実業[ｼｰｹｰ･ﾊﾁｿﾝ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞ
|8.00 千
|100.40 千
|1.98
|
388:HK
香港交易及結算所 [香港証券取
|3.50 千
|90.52 千
|1.79
企業概要
JPMorgan Funds Ireland ICAV - Pacific ex-Japan Equity Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to track the performance of the Index. The Fund invests in large and mid-capitalization stocks issued by issuers in four of the five developed market countries in the Pacific region (excluding Japan), which are Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.
住所Registered Office:
JP Morgan House
IFSC
Dublin 1
Ireland
電話番号-